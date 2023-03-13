Police have charged a Brisbane man after two pedestrians were hospitalised in an alleged hit and run incident at Alexandra Hills on Saturday night.
The 34-year-old Salisbury man is facing two counts of attempted murder and another for possessing utensils and pipes.
Police allege a vehicle deliberately struck a man and women at a business on Finucane Road about 11.30pm on Saturday, March 11.
A 25-year-old Victoria Point woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries after the incident. She was said to be in a serious but stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to police.
A 24-year-old man was also transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries but has since been discharged.
Police say a white 2004 Mitsubishi Pajero was seen leaving the scene around the time of the alleged incident.
Detectives found the vehicle with the 34-year-old man at Salisbury on Sunday. He has been denied police bail and is due to face Cleveland Magistrates Court today (Monday, March 13).
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
