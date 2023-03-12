Queensland's zero-emission bus fleet will more than double in the coming months as 40 electric buses are added to the network across Redlands, Brisbane, Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast.
A total of 25 electric buses are already operating in areas including Redland Bay, Yarrabilba and on the Gold Coast as part of a state government plan to reduce the network's CO2 emissions.
Brisbane's eastern suburbs will get 17 new electric buses through provider Transdev, while operators in Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast will
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said rolling out more sustainable buses in Queensland would help the government meet its zero emissions targets.
"We're doing this right now which is supporting more electric buses to hit the road, but we're also planning for the future and looking to build more zero emissions buses here," he said.
"Earlier this year we announced that we'd be looking to manufacture more zero emissions buses right here in Queensland, and the feedback we've had from industry has been incredibly strong.
"We invited the market to come and talk to us, and what we saw was 70 different businesses and organisations come along to our industry roundtable discussions.
"Engagement with industry has been a vital step in developing Queensland's bus manufacturing policy so it supports the transition to a greener transport future.
"The Palaszczuk government has made a commitment that from 2025 every new government funded urban bus added to the SEQ fleet will be zero-emissions, and in the regions from between 2025 and 2030."
The south-east's diesel bus fleet emits more than 12,000 tonnes of CO2 every month, but the government expects this to reduce as more zero-emission buses are brought online.
A staged implementation of the electric buses aims to provide a 50 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 and an 80 per cent reduction by 2035.
