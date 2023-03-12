Redland City Bulletin
Redlands to receive new electric buses as state government grows zero-emission fleet

Updated March 13 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 8:00am
Sue Bishop with the second of 17 zero-emission Transdev buses. Picture by Emily Lowe

Queensland's zero-emission bus fleet will more than double in the coming months as 40 electric buses are added to the network across Redlands, Brisbane, Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast.

