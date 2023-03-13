The Redlands branch of the National Trust will host a champagne high tea at Ormiston House from 2pm on April 29.
Guests can experience the relaxed ambience of the house with tea on its verandas overlooking Moreton Bay.
The house was the former residence of Captain Louis Hope and was built between 1862 and 1865. It has housed six famililes, been an orphanage and is now owned by the Ormiston Carmelite community. The slab kitchen, built in 1853 still stands.
Tickets are $50. Book on 0407 034 978 or email duchesne.ormistonhouse@gmail.com
