Redland City Bulletin
High tea at Ormiston House

By Linda Muller
Updated March 13 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 9:14pm
Ormiston House administrator Duchesne Barry

The Redlands branch of the National Trust will host a champagne high tea at Ormiston House from 2pm on April 29.

