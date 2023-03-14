An iconic Cleveland landmark shone pink as people from across the Redlands came together to support women diagnosed with breast cancer on the weekend.
Sunday was extra special for Ormiston mum of three Joanne Kesur, when 40 of her friends took part in the International Women's Day Fun Run, which drew 20,000 people to the Brisbane CBD event.
Ms Kesur and her friends were some of 3,500 Queenslanders in virtual fun runs with their local communities, mapping out a 5km route around Redland City.
Ms Kesur was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 when doctors found a 48mm aggressive invasive carcinoma in her breast and had a full mastectomy surgery after the life-changing diagnosis.
"It's really hard because when you have three children you want to see them grow up," Ms Kesur said.
"It forces you to slow down and reassess what's important.
"For me, now I'm in remission, it's about giving back and volunteering. I help out with the Redlands Cancer Council Branch, International Women's Day Fun Run and Chicks in Pink."
Ms Kesur walked alongside her mother, 55, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer 24 years ago.
Their team, Breast Cancer Bayside - Redlands, raised more than $4000 for the event.
She said the pink lighthouse facilitated by Redland City Council was a great way to shine a spotlight on breast cancer.
Mater Private Hospital also entered their own team, the Mater Redlands Pink Unicorns, which raised more than $8500.
Team member Mater Private Hospital Redlands Director of Clinical Services Chris Junge took part in the weekend's Brisbane City event.
Mater Foundation Chief Executive Andrew Thomas said this year's participation numbers smashed the previous record of 13,500 people, and the fundraising record was also broken.
"Every dollar donated by big-hearted Queenslanders will be used to improve support services for breast cancer patients, to buy equipment that will improve cancer treatment and to invest in research that will save lives.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
