Redland residents take part in International Women's Day Fun Run

Emily Lowe
Emily Lowe
March 14 2023 - 4:00pm
The Cleveland Point Lighthouse shone pink for the International Women's Day Fun Run to support women diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture supplied

An iconic Cleveland landmark shone pink as people from across the Redlands came together to support women diagnosed with breast cancer on the weekend.

