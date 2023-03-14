Matthew Field, Kate Leadbetter and their unborn son Miles have left behind a lasting legacy in the community they once called home.
Golf events held to honour the couple since their tragic deaths on Australia Day 2021 have provided thousands of dollars to community groups and charities, including those helping locals.
Point Lookout Surf Life Saving Club received a $3600 donation for a new rescue board, while the 4 Aussie Heroes foundation received $5000 for their work helping military and first responder personnel.
Matt's friends and family have been the driving force behind the golf days, with the events held every year around Australia Day to honour the couple and their unborn son.
Russell Field said they did not set out to raise money at the events, but any funds collected in the process were donated to help various charities and groups.
Mr Field said it was heartening to know that Matt, Kate and Miles would not be forgotten.
"Last year we donated to the surf club and the year before to 4 Aussie Heroes, who offer their services to first responders and armed services personnel," he said.
"Iona College, where Matt went to school, they have a golf day every year as well. They have an MKM [Matt, Kate and Miles] memorial shield that they give to the winning players every year.
"Last year was their first golf day because of the COVID issues, so we went and presented the winning team."
Matt's name also lives on in the building industry, with Smart Employment Solutions at Ormeau on the Gold Coast naming their Apprentice of the Year award in his honour.
Iona College boys also help tend to Matt, Kate and Miles' grave site every week.
The couple were killed at Alexandra Hills when a drunk and high teen ran a red light in a stolen four-wheel-drive before colliding with a truck, rolling the vehicle and hitting the couple while they were walking their dogs.
The Redlands community rallied around the family in the aftermath of the incident, holding a candlelight vigil the following evening and setting up a memorial at the scene.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.