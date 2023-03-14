Redland City Council has formed a support hub to help boost small businesses with mentoring and guidance sessions.
The Small Business Hub on Redlands Coast is a partnership between Council, the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training (DESBT) and Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said many small businesses needed support to thrive and were struggling after the COVID pandemic and ongoing economic conditions.
"Small businesses play a vital role in the Redlands economy - creating local jobs, providing essential goods and services, helping create liveable communities and fostering civic pride, which assists in attracting investment into the region," she said.
"Last year Council was inducted into the Small Business Friendly Councils program, which aims to reduce barriers between large organisations and small businesses.
"Our support of the Small Business Hub is an example of this program in action, aligning with Council's 2014-2041 Economic Development Framework and our commitment to collaborate with key stakeholders to increase the city's economic capacity."
Through the hub, DESBT officers offer face-to-face support and share information on recruitment and retention of staff, business planning, mentoring and support, government grants and funding, apprenticeship and traineeship support, skilling Queenslanders for Work, and referrals to other agencies or organisations.
The Small Business Hub is at the Cleveland Library on the third Thursday of each month from 10am-2pm.
For more information or to book an appointment, email southtraining@desbt.qld.gov.au
