Redland City Council hopes a federal government assessment of the Mount Cotton sport and recreation hub proposed for Heinemann Road will not "unnecessarily" delay the multimillion-dollar project.
Council has issued a statement declaring that self-referring the plan to the federal government last year demonstrated its commitment to providing a "green, liveable and active city" for residents.
The federal environment department announced in a public notice last month that the project had been deemed a controlled action and would need approvals under the EPBC Act before proceeding.
That is despite the council writing in its submission that it did not believe the project should be treated as a controlled action, as there were no anticipated significant impacts to threatened species or their habitat.
Plans for the site show council intends to maintain a significant portion of the environmental footprint, with 70 per cent of the site, or 112 hectares, to be maintained as conservation land.
In a statement published online, council said it was unlocking vacated sites to benefit the city's sporting and recreation groups.
"Council has high environmental stewardship credentials, and the self-referral of the final design for the precinct is a clear sign of our commitment to providing our existing and future communities with a green, liveable and active city that supports their physical and mental wellbeing," the statement read.
"Council planned and prepared the project and subsequent referral to be potentially treated as a controlled action by ensuring the precinct was optimally designed to reflect best practice of avoidance, mitigation, rehabilitation, dispersal and protective environmental actions."
The project has attracted criticism from community groups for its cost, with a stage one contract for the precinct coming in above the $60 million estimate outlined in the master plan.
That contract was awarded to Alder Constructions in January 2023, after the council lodged its referral with the federal government late last year.
Council said the federal environment department would be requesting more information before issuing a final referral decision.
"Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct is an exciting, intergenerational project that will help meet the sport and recreation needs of our growing community while also protecting a significant area of natural habitat," a statement read.
A notice of motion about the project's cost increases has been included in the agenda for Wednesday's Redland City Council meeting.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
