A truck rental service is making hiring vehicles more environmentally friendly and cost effective for Redland residents.
Easy Truck Rental is driving into the Redlands with a trial in progress with Kennards Self Storage.
Their trucks are used by everyday people looking to move houses, or small business deliveries like shopfitters, kitchen makers and food deliverers.
Easy Truck Rental managing director Jon Hui said the Australian owned business had recently added a battery and diesel hybrid truck to their fleet.
"The HINO Hybrid truck is a Euro6 classification truck and reduces fossil fuel burn by up to 20 per cent, as tested and claimed by HINO," he said.
"At $2.07 a litre for diesel this can be a hefty saving, especially for small businesses wanting regular use.
"With Euro6 credentials (meaning officially an EV) this makes the vehicles attractive to most government bodies."
Mr Hui said lowering fuel consumption made the hybrid truck a cheaper option for renters while protecting the environment.
"We are driving the move toward a green fleet. Hybrids are a start," he said.
"Soon, Full 100 poer cent battery trucks will be available to rent when they become more affordable to buy. That day is coming fast.
"We believe in doing good and this is why we are focused on our part in reducing air pollution."
Anyone interested in hiring the truck from Easy Truck Rental can visit the Kennards Centre to see it from themselves, or call 1800 863 279 to find out more.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
