Property details:
Cleveland
28 Jabiru Place
Peace and privacy are a standout with this beautifully finished lifestyle oasis which is surrounded by a lush green nature corridor.
Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, there's a sense of being away from it all, yet shops, schools and amenities are very close by, even the bay waters.
This expertly designed home boasts five bedrooms, the main bedroom with an ensuite.
There are two open plan living spaces including media room and a large dining area adjoining the magnificent kitchen with a huge pantry.
Split system air-conditioning units are positioned in select spaces and there are ceiling fans throughout.
Outside, the property features an in-ground pool with an attractive water feature right next to a large outdoor patio complete with a pizza oven, dining and lounging area.
The property, with convenient side access, also has a large two berth work shed with three-phase power and a screened awning to the side as well as two small garden sheds.
Other outdoor features include a rain water tank, solar system and intercom security.
Cleveland is the heart of a thriving and vibrant cafe culture and is easily accessed by road or rail.
It's the home of beautiful foreshores, nature tracks, quality schools, parks and playgrounds providing enjoyment and convenience.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
