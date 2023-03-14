The Alexandra Hills Hotel has a strong lineup of entertainment planned for 2023.
The lineup follows the success of Tribfest, a day-long event that saw 10 bands performing tribute hits to particular artists and bands.
Solo artist James Reyne promises to bring the crowds when he plays on June 24.
On April 1, the drag show Kath and Kym returns with a follow up show on May 27.
Creedence and Fleetwood Mac perform on April 29 with The Angels fly in on May 20. There is an alternate grunge band playing on June 17.
Screaming Jets play on July 29 with Boom Crash Opera and Bachelor Girl on September 9 and Meatloaf Back Outta Hell show on September 2.
In October there will be Just Floyd Pink Floyd on the 14th and 1927 and Dragon at a date to be determined.
Magic Men play on November 11 and ARRIVAL Australia (formerly ABBALIVE) Dancing Queen comes on November 18. The year's entertainment list finishes for the year with the popular Killer Queen on December 9.
