James Reyne tops Alex Hills line up

By Linda Muller
Updated March 14 2023 - 10:35pm, first published 10:22pm
Killer Queen finishes off an outstanding year of entertainment at the Alexandra Hills Hotel for 2023

The Alexandra Hills Hotel has a strong lineup of entertainment planned for 2023.

