So It Goes: There it goes

For the past few weeks, my stomach has roiled, I have been listless, not sleeping, sweating, nauseous.
Apparently this is called grief.
I never expected to feel this way about a job. But working for the Redland City Bulletin and having had the privilege of writing a column for the past 34 years has always been more than a job to me.
This is my community of 43 years. My children have gone to school here. My friends live here. And I have bored so many for so long with tall tales and true. Along the way, I have seen a generation grow. And I am told by so many readers about our parallel lives.
We haven't had a farmer bring his unusually shaped produce through the door for a while, but we continue to bear witness to those incredible stories about people, their issues, their journeys and yes, even the occasional vegetable.
I have noticed my column in the newspaper wrapping my fish and chips. I have used its pages to line my budgie cage and I feel sure now that budgies everywhere will be wondering what comes next for them as the paper that has spanned generations closes its doors.
This is the last issue. And I am not writing about a fanciful moment, but a phenomenal run.
I wrote my first So It Goes column on May 10, 1989.
It was about my boys learning jazz dancing and wondering briefly if I was living out my desires through my children. Truth be told, I probably was.
The next column was about toilet training my daughter and despite best efforts, flying those flags of defeat on the clothes line, cloth nappies waving in the breeze.
Who would have imagined the prophecy of those early columns? I have three boys who have had significant career highlights on stage. And it was only last month that my daughter's twins were toilet trained somewhat more discreetly (just a lessening of ground fill in the bin).
I've written about pet rats, rice a riso friends (they are really good friends who no longer need to impress), an eye drop fetish, Sudoku addiction, alternate drop dinners (you never get the one you want), baby shower skills and shag pile carpet snakes.
It's been a long run and much water has gone under the So it Goes bridge. And There it Goes.
- Linda Muller, lindamuller.writer@gmail.com
