Redland City Council has adopted the Birkdale Community Precinct master plan, setting the wheels in motion on a two-decade transformation that will turn the site into a major event and tourism destination.
Plans for the 62-hectare property off Old Cleveland Road East include a public swimming lagoon, cultural centre and a permanent outdoor stage, while 36 hectares will be protected as conservation.
Capital investment in the BCP is predicted to be about $300m, which includes commitments from the federal and state governments to fund the Olympic whitewater venue.
The site will be split into seven hubs, with spaces dedicated to conservation, culture, entertainment, innovation, recreation and food.
Councillors voted seven to four in favour of adopting the final BCP master plan after spending more than an hour debating the project at Wednesday's general meeting.
Mayor Karen Williams declared that the Birkdale precinct would be Queensland's "best park" and hoped it could be seen as "the ultimate example of Olympic legacy" after the 2032 Games.
"This place with a space for everyone will not only deliver recreational opportunities, but also health and wellbeing opportunities," she said.
"Our young people are really tired of Redlanders missing out and being told no. I think it's time for our young people to experience what is really precious about our community."
Cr Wendy Boglary said she supported the project but wanted a pause on plans to seek reassurance about the long-term costs to Redlands ratepayers.
She was one of four councillors to vote against adopting the final master plan, with Adelia Berridge, Paul Bishop and Lance Hewlett also dissenting.
"We have a rather small rate base compared to our neighbouring councils and I have to understand the impact on them ...," she said.
"I want to make sure the legacy that we are leaving is affordable and it is an achievable legacy for those councillors in the future."
Advocacy, major projects and economic development general manager Chris Isles told the chamber that council could reasonably expect the whitewater venue to break even or make a profit.
"A lot of commentary has been made in the public around a handful of them [Olympic whitewater venues] that have closed," he said.
"Those were built as stand-alone venues in the middle of an Olympic park or the middle of nowhere with no other compelling reason to bring people to those precincts."
Cr Paul Bishop asked to move an alternate motion, arguing the precinct proposal would put "inordinate pressure" on the historic site and create a drain on council's finances.
"We know that costs are rising in major infrastructure exactly like this at a rate of 24 per cent per annum and costs for labour are rising at 17 per cent per annum," he said.
"That is Australia-wide. In Queensland, it is likely be even higher, and in south-east Queensland, with the Olympics, it likely to be higher again.
"Already we have a budget notional of $300 million. How much of that budget is going to continue to expand and put pressure on all of those elements at the site that the community is dearly attached to?"
Cr Rowanne McKenzie acknowledged that there was opposition to the project but said the majority were onboard with the precinct vision.
"I appreciate that there are questions surrounding a business case for the Redlands Resilience Training Centre and Whitewater Centre," she said.
"While the figures are not publicly available or contracts signed, I trust that our officers did their due diligence in bringing back financial information that supports the business case for these two centres."
Cr Adelia Berridge questioned who would take responsibility if project costs were to blow out.
"The reality is we don't know the total cost of ownership. I am not seeing a business plan with the cost details and the financial breakdowns with it," she said.
"This vision is millions and millions of dollars of ratepayer money. We can't treat the city of Redlands like an ATM."
Building works at the precinct are forecast to begin in 2024 ahead of an expected 2027 opening, with the precinct's key elements planned for delivery before the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics in 2032.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
