Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

Redland City Council adopts Birkdale Community Precinct master plan

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willards Farm will be one of the main attractions at the Birkdale Community Precinct. Picture from Redland City Council

Redland City Council has adopted the Birkdale Community Precinct master plan, setting the wheels in motion on a two-decade transformation that will turn the site into a major event and tourism destination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.