Scatter cushions can make a huge impact on living spaces. Pictures are supplied

A change of season is a great opportunity to jazz up your interior spaces.

The team at Miraje Home will love to help you put together a contemporary comfortable living space using beautiful, bespoke, soft furnishings and thoughtfully selected quality home decor pieces.

Every home is individual, so are the occupants and it is their job to find the best solutions.

For 24 years Janneale Bylett and her team have been passionate about tasteful, unique decor and constantly source and display a diverse array of pure indulgence home decor products from curtains, upholstery and lamps to jewellery, candles, gifts and luxurious linen clothing.

Does your couch need a fresh look with new upholstery and foams? Do you have an inherited and much loved chair?

Bring them to life with a beautiful fabric and some loving specialist attention.

Sheers and separate linings remain a popular choice for those windows and doors - a designer way to add luxury, texture and softness to your space.

Looking for a new lampshade? If you cannot find one in the many featured on the shop floor, a bespoke shade can be made to your exact requirement and taste.