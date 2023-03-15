Dedicated volunteers have been recognised for their efforts to raise funds for those in need across the Redlands community for more than two decades each.
Lions Club of Capalaba members Jan Bastin and Graham Ericksen were awarded life memberships from Lions International.
Capalaba President Christine Cufflin said their service had impacted people both in the Redlands and across the world.
"They have both made a difference in our community, with Jan serving 29 years and Graham 23 years, of meaningful service to Lions objectives and humanitarian assistance in the community of Capalaba, Redlands and around the world," she said.
Ms Bastin has been club membership chairperson for eight years and was president for three years.
Mr Ericksen was membership chairperson for one year, vice president for one year, Leo club for eight years and president for five years.
Former district governor Ken Scells presented the pair with their membership certificate, membership cards and life member tabs to be worn on their Lions membership lapel pin.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
