Wellington Point
Enjoy a social chat and knitting to support Community Corrections in Redlands on the second and fourth Wednesdays monthly from March 22 at the Trinity Uniting church Wellington Point from 9-11am. contact trinityuniting@gmail.com
Cleveland
U3A's 'Life Matters' group will hear from Dr George Chapman on 'Birds ... Why are they so Beautiful?' at the Donald Simpson Centre, March 27 from 9am-10.30am.
Wynnum
Wynnum Manly Juniors Rugby League Club will host a fundraising night for the Kapea Family in a tough cancer battle. With DJ, raffles, drinks and food on Saturday, April 1 from 6pm-12am.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Alexandra Hills
Oaklands Street Community Gardens Inc is a space where local residents come to socialise and cultivate fresh produce. Find it behind the Aldi and AFL grounds at Alexandra Hills, open Wednesday and Friday from 9am-12pm and Sunday from 2-5pm.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts a range of activities every day. Centre membership is $22 a year and $5 per class.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.