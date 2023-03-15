Redland City Bulletin
Here's where you can find the cheapest fuel in the Redlands today

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated March 16 2023 - 10:47am, first published 8:00am
RACQ says fuel prices in south east Queensland are set to enter their cheap phase soon.

Bayside motorists should hold off filling their tanks where possible, as lower petrol prices are set to flow into service stations in the coming days.

Local News

