Bayside motorists should hold off filling their tanks where possible, as lower petrol prices are set to flow into service stations in the coming days.
Data gathered by the Australian Institute of Petroleum shows the average retail price for unleaded petrol in regional Queensland remained steady at about 180 cents per litre while diesel prices dipped from 201.3 to 200.8 cents per litre over the first two weeks of March.
According to price aggregator PetrolSpy, as of March 15 the cheapest unleaded in the Redlands could be found at Ampol Mount Cotton, which advertised a price of 181.9 cents per litre.
Most other retailers were charging less than 190 cents per litre, except for those in Victoria Point.
The cheapest diesel in the Bayside could be found at the major outlets in Capalaba which advertised prices of 194.9 cents per litre while many other retailers were asking for more than $2 per litre.
RACQ Principal Economic and Affordability Specialist Dr Ian Jeffreys said fuel prices were likely to fall in the coming days as the fuel price cycle entered its 'cheap' phase.
"Our advice to motorists is to delay filling up the tank for a few more days if you can, petrol prices will continue to fall," he said.
"If you do need fuel, just fill up with what you need to get through the rest of the week, cheaper unleaded will likely become more widely available next week.
"Across south east Queensland, motorists should aim to pay 182 cents per litre or less for unleaded, and 192 cents per litre or less for diesel."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
