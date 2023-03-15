Media interest in the Mount Cotton sport and recreation precinct proposed for Heinemann Road and its multimillion-dollar budget has stirred debate in the council chambers.
Cr Wendy Boglary tabled a motion at Wednesday's general meeting asking council to publish a report containing information about the increase in project costs.
The motion also sought for council to outline the scope for stage two works and note that delivery timeframes during this phase were subject to future budget decisions and long-term financial planning.
She said providing "accountability and transparency" on the project would reduce the need for journalists to send emails asking questions about the precinct.
Her request comes as the federal government deems the proposal a controlled action, meaning it will require approvals under the EPBC Act before proceeding.
"This came out of frustration because we are continually getting asked about this [the precinct]," Cr Boglary said.
"I was just asking... if it could all be put out in public and we can stop the questions coming forward."
Councillors endorsed Cr Boglary's motion nine to two, with only deputy mayor Julie Talty and Rowanne McKenzie dissenting.
It means a report will be tabled at a council general meeting in July 2023.
Cr Talty, whose division takes in the Heinemann Road precinct, said the details being requested were already publicly available.
"Whether we approve this or not, there is nothing new going to come into the public domain, and I would suggest that if the councillor is receiving enquiries from the media, they just need to be referred to where this information is available on our website," she said.
Cr Peter Mitchell also questioned the need for a report, saying details about the project were accessible with "a little bit of effort" from the media and community.
The Redland City Bulletin has asked several questions about the precinct in the past month, but council is yet to provide an updated estimate for the total cost of the project.
The only financial details available on council's website relate to the $61.27m stage one contract awarded in December 2022.
"I just think for the transparency on this one, if there is a report that comes back, and it is all there with the links, that's it - it's an open forum and everyone can see that it is done," Cr Boglary said.
"The council officers may be able to give a presentation or a speech to it on the day ... and it will be done once and for all."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
