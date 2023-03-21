A hearing test can improve more than just your hearing Advertising Feature

People living with untreated hearing loss could be experiencing accelerated cognitive decline, social isolation and depression symptoms - all of which could be improved with the use of a hearing aid.

There are links emerging between hearing loss and other general health issues including cardiac issues, diabetes, some cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, and use of different medications such as strong antibiotics.

Depression from isolation has also been connected with untreated hearing loss and people need to seek treatment earlier if they notice a change in their hearing.

On average it takes someone seven years to do something about hearing loss.

Generally, our hearing gradually declines - we begin to lose our hearing naturally from about age 50.

Many people experiencing this are in denial, complaining about other people mumbling; turning the TV up and putting other strategies in place to deal with it, but often the problem is with them and can be pinpointed with a visit to their general practitioner.

The most common reasons for hearing loss vary from being age-related; family or hereditary reasons; a virus; fluid in the middle ear or as simple as a build-up of wax.

Hearing aids are useful for neural hearing loss, where the brain struggles to convert the information it is receiving from your ear anatomy into the information you recognise as sound.

No hearing aid will bring hearing back to normal but usually 100 per cent of hearing range (or volume) can be achieved.

Getting a hearing aid stimulates that auditory nerve, keeps it active, keeps it healthy and keeps your brain active.

Research shows hearing aids keep cognitive decline at bay and the earlier you do something about hearing loss ie. seek medical treatment or hearing aids, the better.

How can I hear better in public places?

Hearing loss becomes a struggle throughout the day which leads to fatigue.

People start avoiding situations and activities because they can't understand what is said so can feel isolated.

If you wear a hearing aid, or spend time with someone who does, try these listening tips:

When in a restaurant sit with your back against the wall to avoid having background noise behind you.

Always look at people when they're speaking to you so you can also receive visual cues.

Listen to the context of the conversation to get those cues, and adequate lighting makes it easier to understand someone's visual cues.

The acoustics of a room can make a big difference - hard surfaces like floorboards, tiles and glass windows makes the sound echo as opposed to carpet, rugs and curtains which absorb the sound and make it easier to hear.

