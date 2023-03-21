Pre-planning decisions ease the burden Advertising Feature

Pre-planning your funeral is not a burden and can allow you to get on with life without worry. Shutterstock photo

There are many reasons why someone might want to pre-plan a funeral.

Making the important decisions yourself and paying in advance for your own funeral is a way to take the emotional and financial burden off the ones you love at a time when they are grieving.

Pre-planning also means you can dictate the details of your own funeral service - you can decide what poems, prayers or words are spoken, the music played and your final resting place.

But there are other reasons why someone might want to pre-plan their funeral and the process doesn't need to be as confronting as you might think.

McCartney Family Funerals' Pre-need and Community manager, Cally Moore, said people often thought that pre-planning their funeral was going to be a sad and morbid experience.

"In reality, it's not morbid at all - people end up telling us about their life - their likes and dislikes and about their family," Cally said. "From there we can work through the funeral, service or celebration that best suits the person's wishes, their budget and the family's needs."

She said one of the biggest advantages of pre-planning a funeral was locking in today's price and avoiding the inevitable inflation that comes with the passing of time.

"Burial fees have increased 100 per cent in the past 10 years, and other funeral-associated costs have increased as well, although we haven't increased our prices since we opened," Cally said, adding that it was important to McCartney Family Funerals that prices remained affordable.

"Whatever the cost of all the elements you include, the coffin, flowers, the venue, burial or cremation etc, that's all you pay for. Once your payment (either lump sum or instalments) has reached that final figure, that's all you pay - so it's different to funeral insurance where the payments are open-ended and you keep paying," Cally said.

She said by pre-planning your funeral you could ensure all the details and paperwork were in order to save family members scrambling for photos or dates and details later on.

"Often people don't know exactly when or where their parents met, when the family immigrated or mum's middle name - all those details can be captured early, so the funeral service is a more personal celebration of the person's life," Cally said.

She said sometimes people pre-planned their funeral to avoid any conflict they expected between family members.

"The son might say 'dad always wanted to be buried' and the daughter might think he wanted cremation and unless it's put in writing, there's really no way of being sure his wishes are met."

"By writing down the details and gathering all the paperwork yourself, you can be sure to have things just as you want them."