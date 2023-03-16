Redland City Council has approved a subdivision for low-density residential housing off Old Cleveland Road East near the Birkdale Community Precinct.
Bayside Freehold lodged an application with council seeking to reconfigure the 2.02-hectare block into 18 smaller lots ranging in size between 408 and 792 square metres.
Documents tabled in Wednesday's general meeting show the applicants plan to remove an existing small grocery store, trailer hire store and used car dealership to make way for the development.
The application also sought council approval for a 15-metre wide cul-de-sac off Menas Court and a six-metre wide easement which will provide lots 9, 10 and 11 access to the new road.
Councillors voted unanimously to grant a development permit for the subdivision and approve the applicant's request for variations to the City Plan, subject to conditions.
The land is currently divided into two zones, with the medium density residential area (MDR) at the front of the site and a recreation and open space zone (ROS) at the rear.
Structure plans lodged with council proposed building the residential precinct across about 5745 square metres of MDR land and 5920 square metres of ROS land.
Council officers took into account similar developments in the surrounding area, including a subdivision directly to the north.
Plans show that an area at the rear of the site within the ROS zone will be used for recreation, drainage and open space.
A corridor along the southern boundary of the residential precinct currently identified as core koala habitat will be a management area.
No development will take place in this corridor to protect vegetation and maintain flood-related functions. Rehabilitation planting is also proposed for the rear of the site.
Only one properly made submission was lodged with council during the 30 business day public notification period between November 4 and December 19 last year.
The council report notes that the submission came from the original landowners and developers of the Menas Court subdivision located to the north of the site.
Their concerns included loss of amenity due to an increase in traffic on Menas Court and that the proposed cul-de-sac did not meet design standards.
The development will sit near the Birkdale Community Precinct, which was also approved at council's general meeting on Wednesday.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
