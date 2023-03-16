Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

Redland City Council approves subdivision for residential development off Old Cleveland Road East

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The subject site at 379 Old Cleveland Road East, Birkdale. Picture from Google Maps

Redland City Council has approved a subdivision for low-density residential housing off Old Cleveland Road East near the Birkdale Community Precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.