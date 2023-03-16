Redland City Bulletin
Redland Cancer patients benefit from new technology close to home

Emily Lowe
Emily Lowe
March 17 2023 - 8:00am
Cynthia Lacco on the Icon Cancer Centre's SOZO machine. Picture supplied

A Redland cancer centre has brought in an effective way to treat and prevent secondary lymphoedema for one in five breast cancer patients on the bayside.

