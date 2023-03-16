A Redland cancer centre has brought in an effective way to treat and prevent secondary lymphoedema for one in five breast cancer patients on the bayside.
The Icon Cancer Centre Redland SOZO technology at the Icon Cancer Centre which detects the earliest changes of cancer-related lymphoedema, delivered in partnerships with an accredited lymphoedema therapist.
Lymphoedema can occur post-treatment at any time, and if undetected it can cause a number of symptoms that can affect quality of life after cancer.
55-year-old Capalaba resident Cynthia Lacco was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 during a routine mammogram.
She had surgery at the Icon Cancer Centre and is midway through radiation therapy, but she is also attending routine screening for lymphoedema.
"The SOZO scan is really simple and doesn't take long. I will have them done every six months but the team have told me I can come in more often for peace of mind," said Cynthia.
Post treatment, Cynthia looks forward to getting back into ten pin bowling, with endorsement from her physiotherapist as it will help reduce the chances of developing lymphoedema.
Icon Cancer Centre Redland Radiation Oncologist Dr Dominic Lunn said their SOZO machine was the latest tech for cancer related lymphoedema.
"It a offers a quick and non-invasive screening solution for local Redland cancer patients. As there is no cure for established clinical lymphoedema, the earlier lymphoedema is detected in a sub-clinical stage, the better it can be managed to prevent its development," he said.
"Having a local centre in the Redlands with the device close to home means that patients do not have to put their lives on hold just to access screening.
"For patients like Cynthia, they can be treated for breast cancer and complete lymphoedema screenings, during and post treatment at the same facility with the same friendly staff who have been with her throughout her patient journey."
