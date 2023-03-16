Redland City Bulletin
Capalaba State College sports hall to be delivered early 2024

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Don Brown helps Capalaba State College students turn the sod on their new sports hall. Picture supplied

Capalaba State College has broken ground on a $14.1 million sports hall to provide more opportunities for student athletes to excel.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

