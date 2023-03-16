Capalaba State College has broken ground on a $14.1 million sports hall to provide more opportunities for student athletes to excel.
The project includes two multi-purpose sports courts, amenities, a kinesiology gym and an outside school hours care facility, due to be completed before the 2024 school year.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the new hall would link the school's junior and senior campuses together.
"This hall offers a wealth of benefits to the College. It will host two basketball courts and four volleyball courts, so it will be a fitting home for the school's Excellence Programs in those sports," he said.
"But it will be more than just a home to sport, it will be a space that will accommodate the whole school.
"It will also host significant occasions like speech nights, special ceremonies, performances and assemblies, with all the students being able to celebrate these occasions together with their peers."
Capalaba State College Principal Lachlan Thatcher said he was looking forward to seeing the hall take shape.
"Our parents are particularly excited about having a brand-new OSH care facility located at the centre of the campus," he said.
Education minister Grace Grace said the project would help grow the school and provide local jobs during construction.
The hall will be delivered by Kane Constructions Pty Ltd and is funded through the state government's $1.9 billion investment in education infrastructure.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
