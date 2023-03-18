YOUR SAY: Redland readers

Humans can't see in dark, that's for a fact and electric lights help us there. What if we don't have anything to do in dark? Then stop killing the darkness. It's as cruel as killing for fun. But it's unfortunate to see we still have people who think otherwise. They kill darkness just because they can. Just because their city council allows them to do so. Redland city council does that. Don't think Council is just against nature but all in support for people. Nope. It is not with people either. Redland council put all its weight on the side of killers of natural darkness. They assessed light trespassing from our neighbor, on our backyard, patio, living and bedroom and marked as "not nuisance." Why? Light wasn't bright enough for their devices. How bright was it really? I can read a book from my living with zero light in my house. Council was kind enough to send the "No nuisance" report to the offender. Our neighbor is now licensed by the council to light up our home. Last night he celebrated this with a few extra hours of light. The least council can do is not to encourage people to continue their annoying behavior.

