YOUR SAY: Redland readers

Sad news indeed (RCB 15/03/2023) that the Redland City Bulletin will close from April 3, bringing to an end 38 years of a great service to the Redlands.
Every week readers have been able to follow current local news, historical articles, human interest stories, letters to the editor, meetings, opinion pieces, social events, to mention but seven. In addition to these, numerous photos , both current and of historic interest, have attracted much interest from avid readers.
Over the 38 years of its existence the RCB has proven invaluable in the compilation of archives in many groups and organisations. The Redland Museum is but one of these. Yes, the loss of this weekly publication is extremely bad news for the folk of the Redlands and areas beyond, too. It will be sadly missed by our community.
Its various editors, journalists and photographers have been a delight to work with and are to be congratulated on a superb effort, which is greatly appreciated by a multitude of readers. So... as we bid you adieu, thank you!
Sandra Davis, Wellington Point
It is gutting to see not only jobs lost due to the closure of the now Redland City Bulletin but the devastating loss of a Community's voice and Newspaper history spanning some 80 years starting with the Redland Times.
Our Community's voice in print to be ceased. Local communal voice to be lost. This absence of local stories and events will have a considerable impact on our Community.
No more local news headlines or editorials that have significant impact on our Redlands. No more human interest stories, boating, sports, real estate, motor vehicle, special features, community event photos, notices, classifieds and of course Letters to the Editor along with much loved regular written columns.
Advertisers who wished the opportunity to use their local paper as a medium for their business no longer will have this choice.
Yes there were those that didn't wish to received this Free local newspaper delivered onto their lawns weekly. Some would not even bother to pickup to place in their bin. Yet like myself and the now huge over 50s population of Redlands there are an army of dedicated Community readers waiting weekly to learn of important news coverage locally and what was happening for our own area. Readers also supporting the businesses who advertised.
On the 3rd April, 2023 Redlands will lose their voice, for that I am deeply saddened. I take the opportunity to thank Editor Craig Thomson for his fantastic work in bringing an open, diverse and informative weekly edition and his journalists and staff who maintained this high standard.
You will be very greatly missed.
Debbie Swain, Wellington Point
I would pay a subscription to keep the online Bulletin running. There is no alternative source of local information.
Robert Pendrey, Cleveland
I bought a house in Capalaba 6 years ago to enjoy the serenity and peace and quiet of living in the Redlands. We live far from the city and Brisbane airport for a good reason.
Now we have to endure the ridiculous amount of loud noise caused by all the plane activity now. This goes on all day.
Averaging 10 planes an hour, sometimes three planes in the space of five minutes... unacceptable.
Please divert these planes back to their original flight paths immediately. Please allow us some sanity and peace back to Capalaba.
Geoff Warwick, Capalaba
Humans can't see in dark, that's for a fact and electric lights help us there. What if we don't have anything to do in dark? Then stop killing the darkness. It's as cruel as killing for fun. But it's unfortunate to see we still have people who think otherwise. They kill darkness just because they can. Just because their city council allows them to do so. Redland city council does that. Don't think Council is just against nature but all in support for people. Nope. It is not with people either. Redland council put all its weight on the side of killers of natural darkness. They assessed light trespassing from our neighbor, on our backyard, patio, living and bedroom and marked as "not nuisance." Why? Light wasn't bright enough for their devices. How bright was it really? I can read a book from my living with zero light in my house. Council was kind enough to send the "No nuisance" report to the offender. Our neighbor is now licensed by the council to light up our home. Last night he celebrated this with a few extra hours of light. The least council can do is not to encourage people to continue their annoying behavior.
Lavin Prabhakaran, Redland Bay
I think Mayor Williams lives in a bubble, after lobbying to have the White Water Rafting Centre for the Olympics in Redlands, the ratepayers still have no idea how much it will costs them in the long term. Looks like Penrith Council have offloaded the facility to the NSW State government as I believed that Penrith Council struggled to cover the cost of running and maintenance and they have a population of 600,000 people unlike Redlands 170,000 population. Just a thought that maybe Penrith Council could host the White Water Rafting event in 2032 in their upgraded facility, as it is a event for Australia not just Brisbane as the Federal Government are the ones putting up half the cash for the Redlands facility, from what I read The Prime Minister is looking for saving in the Budget, good start to save a few million.
Toni Bowler, Sheldon
I note in RCB 08/03/23 the article about Cleveland Point hooning. On the Reserve we have cameras installed. Apparently they are not monitored, but a report to Police link will result in Police Link requesting footage of that time. From my experience, and others, This is not working.
We now have a shop in the Wellington Point Village selling 'Vape", and as it is already on the Reserve as a nightly recurrence, it can only get better for them. We already have vaping, evidence of drugs, and the litter is horrific, it can only get better!
Desley Horton, Wellington Point
Whilst it's always good to see competition. I am wondering why this previous LNP Chair of Redlands does not run as Councillor for her Division of the islands.
I noted that Ms Nemeth also stated she was just in Karen Williams office telling her not to run as Mayor? Something else I find interesting. Her platform from what her own words appears to be all about the Bay Islands where she lives.
Could possibly her intention to run as mayor to be a way to split votes against Candidate Jos Mitchell and in turn the Mayor hoping to retain her Position as Mayor. After all that's what happened last Council election with the current Mayor only scrapping in. Let's see who else puts their hat in The Mayoral voting split.
Debbie Swain, Wellington Point
Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and Attorney General Shannon Fentiman have introduced legislation to Queensland Parliament which will allowing biological males to change their birth certificates to female without the need for a sex-change.
If this legislation is passed, it will mean any biological man who self-certifies as female will be able to enter female toilets and change-rooms unchallenged, be housed in women's prisons and hospital wards, be permitted to stay in women's domestic violence shelters and be allowed to attend female-only schools.
These things obviously pose a major safety risk for women and girls who are biologically female. Biological men who certify as female would also have the right to play in girls and women's professional and amateur sporting teams.
Biologically, males are stronger, taller, heavier and have greater muscle mass. To expect biological females to compete against biological males on the sports field is not only grossly unfair but also poses an unacceptable risk to the physical safety of biological women and girls.
Has the IOC considered the effect of this new legislation on the 2032 Olympic Games? How many gold medals will be won by biological men competing in female events?
While the genuine transgender community should be treated with sensitivity, I fear if their quest for recognition come at the expense of the rights of the gender they seek to join, the harm to their standing may prove substantial.
Concerned citizens please ask their State Labor MP to think through this legislation before it is passed.
Bev Walters, Chandler
