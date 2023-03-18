Redland City Bulletin
YOUR SAY: Readers are sad to see the Bulletin go

March 19 2023 - 8:00am
YOUR SAY: Redland readers

Loss of a great friend

Sad news indeed (RCB 15/03/2023) that the Redland City Bulletin will close from April 3, bringing to an end 38 years of a great service to the Redlands.

