We are sad to say goodbye

For years, the Redland City Bulletin has been a staple of our community, informing us of local news and events. But, unfortunately, Australian Community Media has decided to close the Bulletin.
The community news industry is in a state of flux. A variety of factors have converged to create an environment in which many community newspapers, like this one, are struggling to survive. The problems are complex, and there are no easy answers. However, the fundamental problem is that the traditional business model for community news - relying on advertising revenue to support the production of journalism - is no longer sustainable. As digital technology has transformed the media landscape, advertising dollars have shifted away from newspapers to other platforms. Some advertisers are no longer willing to pay for newspaper ads as they can get their message across to people for free on the internet. At the same time, the cost of producing quality journalism has continued to rise.
Our costs went up more than 80 per cent overnight last year. The result is that many community newspapers, like ours, are shutting down. This is a tragedy not just for the journalists who lose their jobs but for the communities that lose their only local news and information source.
The closure of the newspaper is a loss that we will all feel. Who will now keep our politicians accountable? Who will report on community milestones? Who will champion local businesses, artists, sports people and charity organisations? That's what we do, and we have done it well. Our closure means the loss of a voice that has been telling the stories of our city for years.
Our paper also provided a forum for people to express their opinions and be heard without the vitriol of Twitter or Facebook. While talking about opinions, let me address the view from some that we were biased to one side of politics over the last few months. We have opinions. Many were mine that the entire newsroom agreed upon before we published. They were all marked clearly as opinion articles, had the author's name on them and were never in the news section of our website or paper. They never appeared on the paper's front page as they have with other news organisations. Whenever we published an opinion article criticising Labor's undelivered hospital promises, ambulance ramping or the health crisis in general, we copped it from Labor supporters accusing us of a right-wing bias. Whenever we published an article criticising the Liberals on the many things they deserve criticism over, we copped it from Liberal supporters accusing us of a left-wing bias. I reckon we fell where we should have, in the middle. I defy anyone to prove any bias in our news reporting. Opinions are personal, but news should never be, and on judgement from independent assessors and community surveys, we came out as the most trusted news source in the Redlands. That's something we are all proud of in the newsroom.
I want to express some gratitude to close.
Thank you to our advertisers for your loyalty over the years.
Thank you to all of our employees, past and present, for your dedicated service.
But, mostly, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our loyal readers.
It has been a pleasure to write for you. We will miss you.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
