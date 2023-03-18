We are sad to say goodbye

Our paper also provided a forum for people to express their opinions and be heard without the vitriol of Twitter or Facebook. While talking about opinions, let me address the view from some that we were biased to one side of politics over the last few months. We have opinions. Many were mine that the entire newsroom agreed upon before we published. They were all marked clearly as opinion articles, had the author's name on them and were never in the news section of our website or paper. They never appeared on the paper's front page as they have with other news organisations. Whenever we published an opinion article criticising Labor's undelivered hospital promises, ambulance ramping or the health crisis in general, we copped it from Labor supporters accusing us of a right-wing bias. Whenever we published an article criticising the Liberals on the many things they deserve criticism over, we copped it from Liberal supporters accusing us of a left-wing bias. I reckon we fell where we should have, in the middle. I defy anyone to prove any bias in our news reporting. Opinions are personal, but news should never be, and on judgement from independent assessors and community surveys, we came out as the most trusted news source in the Redlands. That's something we are all proud of in the newsroom.