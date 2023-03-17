Redland City Bulletin
Enrolment expressions of interest for new Redland Bay primary school to open in 2023

March 18 2023 - 8:00am
Education Minister Grace Grace says the state government is prioritising opening new schools where they are needed most. File picture

A new primary school under construction at Redland Bay will begin taking expressions of interest for enrolments this year ahead of an expected 2024 opening.

