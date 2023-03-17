A new primary school under construction at Redland Bay will begin taking expressions of interest for enrolments this year ahead of an expected 2024 opening.
The new school will provide enrolment relief to existing primary schools at Mount Cotton and Victoria Point, along with the current Redland Bay school on Gordon Road.
Stage one works at the site include an administration building, canteen, prep and junior learning areas, multi-purpose court, an oval, amenities and car parking.
A foundation principal is expected to be announced mid-year and expressions of interest for enrolment will begin later in 2023 when an administration team is in place.
Prospective parents are also being told to expect a school website and Facebook page from mid to late-2023.
The state government has announced that the Redland Bay school will be one of two primary schools opening in 2024, with the other at Bellbird Park in Ipswich.
The schools represent a state government investment of $160 million and will support 80 local jobs.
A further six new primary schools will open in 2025 at Park Ridge, Caboolture West, Caloundra South, Ripley Valley and Greater Flagstone under the state government's $3b Building Future Schools Program.
Education Minister Grace Grace said the state government was prioritising opening new schools where they were needed most to ensure the best value for taxpayers in a challenging construction market.
"Low birth rates from 2017 onwards, as well as a significant reduction in overseas enrolments due to COVID, means enrolments have stabilised and growth pressures have eased in some areas," she said.
The department issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that the former Toowong Bowls Club site in Brisbane's inner west was no longer suitable for a primary school.
The department will review a 2019 business case to determine when and where a new school should be built.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
