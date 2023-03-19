North Stradbroke Island lifeguards and rescue crews have been recognised for their bravery in helping save a seven-year-old girl from rough surf at Point Lookout.
Redlands councillor Peter Mitchell paid tribute to Point Lookout Surf Life Saving Club, first reponders and others who came to the child's aid at North Gorge on Saturday, February 25.
The Redland City Bulletin reported at the time that the girl was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after reportedly falling from rocks at the gorge and into the water below.
Cr Mitchell, who shared details of the rescue during a speech to council on Wednesday, said the girl was brought to shore with no signs of life and had to be resuscitated.
"They saved the life of a seven-year-old girl and two other patients, one being her father," Cr Mitchell said.
"It is a story that includes the use of organisational skills, dedicated volunteers and first responders. It is a story of professionalism and expertise - it is one of having some prepared infrastructure in place."
Point Lookout base was notified of the incident about 11.23am after an emergency beacon activated at North Gorge.
Cr Mitchell said off-duty lifeguards also heard the call and raced to the scene. Among them was surfer Logan Specht, who ran around the gorge, scaled the rocks and jumped into the water.
A jet ski assisted Specht in pulling the seven-year-old girl from the surf. Two other patients, including the girl's father, managed to escape onto the rocks.
"There were helicopters, emergency doctors, QAS, and there was an incredible coordination between the club and all the various emergency services," Cr Mitchell said.
"You can imagine the number of people who were involved in coordinating this, and it's a testament to their professionalism.
"Through the efforts of all involved, a pulse was regained on the seven-year-old child and she began breathing.
"The patient was then transported via ambulance to the helicopter and rushed to the [Queensland] Children's Hospital."
Her father was assessed at the scene and taken to the Marie Rose Medical Centre at Dunwich for treatment, while the third patient suffered only minor injuries.
Mayor Karen Williams said it was apt that lifesavers were receiving recognition on the same day as the Birkdale Community Precinct master plan came to council for a vote.
She said Surf Life Saving Queensland would benefit from training at the resilience centre planned for the site.
"What a day to recognise these people, particularly when we have a master plan in front of us that will allow them to do further training in that space," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
