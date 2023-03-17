South-east Queensland is set to swelter through the weekend as the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) warns residents to keep cool during a severe heatwave.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Redlands, Logan and Beaudesert residents can expect maximum temperatures in the mid to high 30s and overnight minimum temperatures in the high teens to low twenties late this week.
The weather bureau predicted temperatures during the low-intensity heatwave peaked on Friday and would gradually become milder over the weekend.
Locations likely to be impacted include Brisbane Metropolitan Area, Beaudesert, Boonah, Beenleigh and Ipswich.
QAS Clinical Director Lachlan Parker said heatwave conditions were common in Queensland, but residents could run into trouble if they got complacent.
"This is a timely reminder to ensure that everyone stays cool over the next couple of days, get out the sun, make sure you stay hydrated," he said.
"Avoid any drinks with excess amounts of sugar, alcohol...
"Look after any one of those vulnerable groups such as the elderly, or the very young, and also keep an eye on your pets because they can also suffer the dreadful consequences of this heat as well."
In the Redlands, temperatures are expected to get up to 31 degrees at the weekend, with feels like temperatures a few degrees higher and humidity between 50-100 per cent.
Logan residents are in for tops of 33 and humidity between 40-90 per cent.
Beaudesert will feel the heat with temperatures of 34 degrees to feel a few degrees hotter, and humidity between 40-90 per cent.
The high humidity levels mean as conditions ease past the peak, residents might not feel significant relief as temperatures fall.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.