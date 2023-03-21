This men's fashion store has a unique approach to retail Advertising Feature

Sonny Jim is like no other fashion retail store thanks to owners Karen Bradford and her son Jesse (pictured). Photo supplied

After just 18 months of business, Wynnum's 'Emporium for Discerning Fellas' has been gaining momentum with its unique fashion brands and store layout.

Sonny Jim owner/operator Karen Bradford and her son Jesse run the menswear store with a focus on distinctive Australian brands.

"I search out smallish businesses that need support, where a young Australian has had a great idea, and perhaps a fashion graduate, or a business graduate and is trying to make a success of their brands.

"I focus on those that have a strong earth focus," Karen said.

Sonny Jim specialises in men's smart casual fashion, accessories like hats, shoes and belts, and a big range of quality gifts for various tastes and interests like a range of wallets designed to look like cricket balls.

It's also unique in its interior layout, looking like a cross between a back yard shed and a gentlemen's parlour.

"There is a 1950's racing bike hanging from the ceiling that I dug out of mud and cleaned up.

"Now it has lights threaded through it and its a blokey chandelier," Karen said.

After operating a similar business for six years in Brisbane, and living locally, Karen wanted to bring something fabulous to the suburbs.

"I had been travelling back and forth to the CBD and waiting for the right time to open in Wynnum.

"We are investing in the bayside.

"If people would like more localised shopping then we need to be supported.

"This will encourage more great businesses to open," she said.

Karen and Jesse support brands that give back to the planet somehow such as in organic or fair trading, or brands who take good care of the workers in the production process.

An example, Karen said, is hat company Will & Bear who send Australian merino to a small town in Mongolia to make beautiful fedoras, supporting the whole town.

According to Karen, the large shopping malls all carry the same products as every other mall.

"People with creative minds and great ideas are what make this world more interesting," she said.