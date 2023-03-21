Get you blocked ear professionally checked Advertising Feature

Wesley Ong, audiologist and founder of Fidelity Hearing Centre, can treat ear wax build up. Photo supplied

Does your ear feel blocked? Is it just wax, or something else?

We've all had the sensation of having your ears blocked. It might have been from a change in altitude in a plane, or being blocked up from a head cold.



But another common cause of blocked ears can simply be an ear canal impacted with cerumen, commonly known as "earwax".

Wesley Ong, audiologist and founder of Fidelity Hearing Centre in Birkdale peers into more than a thousand pair of ears annually.



Unfortunately, a lot of people make matters with ear wax even worse, by pushing wax deeper, sometimes right against the eardrum, making it a lot harder for removal. - Audiologist and founder of Fidelity Hearing Centre Wesley Ong

"A lot of people try to prepare their ears for their audiology appointment, like brushing their teeth before going to the dentist.



"Unfortunately, a lot of people make matters with ear wax even worse, by pushing wax deeper, sometimes right against the eardrum, making it a lot harder for removal.



"Or sometimes they cause trauma to the canal itself, with grazes to the skin giving opportunities for bacteria and germs causing other problems," he said.

Microsuction earwax removal is a technique that is extremely precise, with the audiologist having full view inside the ear canal.



Other techniques can be potentially more intrusive, such as ear syringing which puts pressurised water into the ear. In this technique, the practitioner also can't see deep into the ear canal whilst this procedure is performed.

However, Wesley warns that having the sensation of a blocked ear is something that should not be ignored.



"Unless someone experienced is looking into your ear, you cannot tell on your accord what is the cause of that blocked sensation.



"For example, a close friend of mine called me up late one night to ask what wax drops I recommended as his ear felt blocked up.



"I went over his house, looked in his ear and it was completely clean and clear.



"The next morning, we did a full hearing assessment and identified he had a sudden sensorineural hearing loss.



"I'm glad he contacted me when he did, because he was then treated urgently with anabolic steroids and his natural hearing has since been restored.



"This is why seeing an experienced audiologist trained in cerumen management and hearing assessment is crucially important," he said.