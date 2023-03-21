Does your ear feel blocked? Is it just wax, or something else?
We've all had the sensation of having your ears blocked. It might have been from a change in altitude in a plane, or being blocked up from a head cold.
But another common cause of blocked ears can simply be an ear canal impacted with cerumen, commonly known as "earwax".
Wesley Ong, audiologist and founder of Fidelity Hearing Centre in Birkdale peers into more than a thousand pair of ears annually.
"A lot of people try to prepare their ears for their audiology appointment, like brushing their teeth before going to the dentist.
"Unfortunately, a lot of people make matters with ear wax even worse, by pushing wax deeper, sometimes right against the eardrum, making it a lot harder for removal.
"Or sometimes they cause trauma to the canal itself, with grazes to the skin giving opportunities for bacteria and germs causing other problems," he said.
Microsuction earwax removal is a technique that is extremely precise, with the audiologist having full view inside the ear canal.
Other techniques can be potentially more intrusive, such as ear syringing which puts pressurised water into the ear. In this technique, the practitioner also can't see deep into the ear canal whilst this procedure is performed.
However, Wesley warns that having the sensation of a blocked ear is something that should not be ignored.
"Unless someone experienced is looking into your ear, you cannot tell on your accord what is the cause of that blocked sensation.
"For example, a close friend of mine called me up late one night to ask what wax drops I recommended as his ear felt blocked up.
"I went over his house, looked in his ear and it was completely clean and clear.
"The next morning, we did a full hearing assessment and identified he had a sudden sensorineural hearing loss.
"I'm glad he contacted me when he did, because he was then treated urgently with anabolic steroids and his natural hearing has since been restored.
"This is why seeing an experienced audiologist trained in cerumen management and hearing assessment is crucially important," he said.
People living with untreated hearing loss could be experiencing accelerated cognitive decline, social isolation and depression symptoms - all of which could be improved with the use of a hearing aid.
There are links emerging between hearing loss and other general health issues including cardiac issues, diabetes, some cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, and use of different medications such as strong antibiotics.
Depression from isolation has also been connected with untreated hearing loss and people need to seek treatment earlier if they notice a change in their hearing.
On average it takes someone seven years to do something about hearing loss.
Generally, our hearing gradually declines - we begin to lose our hearing naturally from about age 50.
Many people experiencing this are in denial, complaining about other people mumbling; turning the TV up and putting other strategies in place to deal with it, but often the problem is with them and can be pinpointed with a visit to their general practitioner.
The most common reasons for hearing loss vary from being age-related; family or hereditary reasons; a virus; fluid in the middle ear or as simple as a build-up of wax.
Hearing aids are useful for neural hearing loss, where the brain struggles to convert the information it is receiving from your ear anatomy into the information you recognise as sound.
No hearing aid will bring hearing back to normal but usually 100 per cent of hearing range (or volume) can be achieved.
Getting a hearing aid stimulates that auditory nerve, keeps it active, keeps it healthy and keeps your brain active.
Research shows hearing aids keep cognitive decline at bay and the earlier you do something about hearing loss ie. seek medical treatment or hearing aids, the better.
Hearing loss becomes a struggle throughout the day which leads to fatigue.
People start avoiding situations and activities because they can't understand what is said so can feel isolated.
If you wear a hearing aid, or spend time with someone who does, try these listening tips:
If you wear a hearing aid, or spend time with someone who does, try these listening tips: