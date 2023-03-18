A budding Thornlands writer has won a state-wide competition for her inspiring poem about the beauty of Queensland.
Amelia Hughes is an avid writer at just 11-years-old and has been involved with the Girl Guides Queensland organisation at Cleveland for three years.
Father Richard Huges said his daughter was very articulate and had always enjoyed English and writing.
"She really loves the opportunity to express herself and is very descriptive and has always enjoyed doing that at school," he said.
"When an opportunity to take part in a competition came up, we very much encouraged her to do it."
Under the theme 'What makes Queensland great?', Amelia wrote her poem, 'The Beauty of Queensland', which explores the natural wonders of the state, from bustling cities to the amazing environment, and how she, as a Girl Guide, can better the region.
She submitted her poem for Girl Scribes! The Governor's Creative writing competition for Girl Guides in Queensland and was selected winner for the 10-13 years age group.
Mr Huges said it was a proud moment for their whole family.
"Amelia is such an outstanding, giving and fantastic daughter and friend to her friends, who hasn't always had it easy in recent years, so for someone else at the highest level to recognise Amelia and her talents is wonderful," he said.
"It is important to me for Amelia to always strive to do her best at whatever she does and show the world (not just us) what an amazing girl she is."
Mr Huges said he hoped to see Amelia continue her passion for writing in years to come and discover where words could take her.
