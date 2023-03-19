Redland City Bulletin
Redlands Darts Association teams flying on winning streaks

By Amanda Henley
March 20 2023 - 8:00am
Redlands Darts Association team The Eliminators have won eight games in a row. Picture supplied

A Redlands Darts Association team is flying past their competition after eight wins in a row at the Wednesday night weekly fixtures.

