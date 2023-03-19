A Redlands Darts Association team is flying past their competition after eight wins in a row at the Wednesday night weekly fixtures.
The Eliminators beat the Archers 12-4 last week to put them on top of the division two ladder and continuing their undefeated streak.
Division one team Fun Guns are also undefeated with seven wins, and division three team Tons of Bull, also with seven wins.
The Redlands Darts Association would like to thank the Redland City Bulletin for all their support and will sorely miss the weekly results published.
Anyone wanting to know more about Redlands darts association incorporated can find us on Facebook or the website page redlandsdarts.com.au where results, stories and links to all competitions, events and darts news are posted.
With over 690 followers the Redlands darts association Facebook page is regularly updated with information and current results from our teams, players and local/ interstate affiliates. Join us today.
Game of Throwns 10, Darts Simpson's 6; The Fun Guns 9, Dumpstarz 7; Projectile Disfunctions 12, Wolves 4.
Highest finish men: Jayson Wilson (142), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (86).
Eliminators 12, Archers 4; Darts Vaders 10, Ducks Nuts 6; The Fossils 12, Red Barons 4; Mix it Up 10, Sonic Death Monkeys 6.
Highest finish men: Graham Morgan (120), women: Lorraine Maltby (125).
3Darts to the Wind 10, 60s are Us 4; Bridge Burners 9, Funny Tuckers 5; Tons of Bull 8, Phantom Throwers 6.
Highest finish men: Tom Beaton (115), Julie Dewey (100)
180s went to Jeremy Fagg (3), Jayson Wilson, Rob Drift, Ian Martin, Ian Russell, Brendan Moelands, Laurie Loch, Russell Edwards (2), Brian Goldfinch, Brett Golding and Ken Rafferty (8/3/2023).
Melina Van Den Kieboom scored a 171s.
