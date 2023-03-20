Dolphin fish on the FADs were a feature catch this past week.
Anglers using live slimies had the most success, and these great sporting fish accepted every live bait.
Sometimes you just cannot beat live baits.
The Spanish Mackerel also were on the bite.
They had to be released due to the closed season for Spanish Mackerel.
Overall, the reef fishing was a bit slow, with few showing up.
On the Gold Coast, the action was all about Spotted Mackerel fishing.
The great early morning conditions were perfect.
The schools of mackerel were forcing the baitfish to the surface, and anglers casting small metal slugs into the activity were the most successful.
Dan Dauncey, a Thornlands resident, sent in a report and a photo of a beautiful Spangled Emperor of 79cm his son Izak caught a few weeks ago off Straddie on his light spin gear, a Stradic 5000 loaded with 20-pound braid and a 3-6 kg rod float lining a pilchard.
The fish went so hard on the first run they thought it would get him on the bottom.
Still, Izak kept the pressure on and managed to get him up.
It's the biggest reef fish he has caught, and he's very happy to land it.
Izak is over the moon with his catch and always looks forward to getting the paper to check out what's being caught and where they were caught.
Ray Kennedy had a good day at fishing at North Pine Dam.
They launched at 5.30, and it took a while to find some bass as they could initially only catch fork-tailed catfish and were becoming despondent by 10 am when they found a school of bass well downstream between the islands.
They ended up with a tally of seventy-two bass, one golden perch and four tandanus, and more than 30 catfish between the four of them.
All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
Ray also sent in a photo of Craig Broadbent with a 49cm golden perch.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Michael lives on Coochiemudlo Island has more than 25 years of experience fishing on Moreton Bay.
He fishes regularly from his kayak and runs fishing lessons to teach amateur and experienced anglers how to hook the perfect catch.
Read more local sport and community news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
