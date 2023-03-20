Defending NPL Queensland champions Gold Coast Knights have downed Redlands United on a hot and steamy Saturday evening at the Compass Grounds.
A very slick and polished performance saw Knights score two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Despite the scoreboard, Redlands were not overawed and in the first 30 minutes they themselves had hit the crossbar and the outside of the goal post.
The Red Devils were not sitting back with their heads down. They created their own opportunities but were thwarted by Knight's goalkeeper Casey Went and a strong Knights defence.
It was a tough and entertaining encounter with both sides producing some fast, exciting play and good football. Redlands were just unable to manage the final touch that would put them back into the game.
The second half continued in the same mode as the first, going end-to-end, but when Knights scored early into the half, it was not to be the Red Devils night.
Both sides continued to move the ball around in a fast tempo game with Redlands looking to get onto the scoreboard, but to no avail. Gold Coast Knights ran out 3-0 winners.
Redlands' Fiction Bar and Restaurant man of the match was awarded to Max Ellenger.
Redlands United head coach Daniel Varma said it was a disappointing to concede two goals off set pieces early in the game.
"When you come with a plan specifically, but that then potentially makes things change," he said.
"Again, we had opportunities missed in front of goal, in key moments, and what's disappointing is that in large portions of that game we outplayed Knights but ultimately key moments cost us.
"So I feel for the guys that they weren't able to put in a 90 minute performance because at this level it's not good enough and you get punished and unfortunately that's what happened tonight."
Redlands now re-group for their Tuesday evening Australia Cup home game against the Musgrave Mustangs from the Gold Coast.
They then travel to Heath Park at East Brisbane next Saturday for their round five NPL men's fixture against Eastern Suburbs.
Kick off on Saturday is at 4.15pm, with the Under 23s at 6.30pm.
Read more local sport news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.