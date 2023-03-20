Redland City Bulletin
Redlands Tigers secure spot in first grade grand final at Allan Border Field

JC
By Jordan Crick
March 20 2023 - 4:00pm
James Bazley celebrates a wicket at Peter Burge Oval. Picture by Alan Minifie

Redlands Tigers first grade have nailed down a spot in the 2022/23 season decider after defeating Northern Suburbs in a tight semi-final on home soil.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

