Redlands Tigers first grade have nailed down a spot in the 2022/23 season decider after defeating Northern Suburbs in a tight semi-final on home soil.
The Tigers fought back from 3/8, and then 5/47, to secure first innings points by just 10 runs in a dramatic and low-scoring game at Peter Burge Oval.
It hands the club their first shot at glory in the premier grade two-day competition since the 2015/16 season, where they outgunned powerhouse grade club University of Queensland to claim the title.
The pair will meet again in this season's decider, which will be played over four days at Allan Border Field starting on March 25.
Leigh Drennan and former first-class cricketer Simon Milenko proved the difference for Redlands in the semi-final, with the pair combining for a crucial 146-run partnership in the middle order.
Only two other batsman posted double figures for Tigers as they were dismissed for 221 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.
Northern Suburbs got off to a shaky start in the run chase, losing Brisbane Heat opener Josh Brown for just 12 and then slumping to 3/45.
Raveesh Srivastava stabilised the innings with a patient half-century, but it was Jon Stimpson who once again led the way for Tigers, claiming three crucial wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 211.
All-rounder James Bazley continued his impressive season with two scalps, including the wicket that sealed the first innings win and a grand final berth.
Sam Heazlett dived full stretch to take the winning catch after Northern Suburbs number 10 batsman Ryan Walker attempted to punch one through the covers.
Redlands Tigers sixth grade have also won through to the grand final after defeating Northern Suburbs on first innings points.
Tigers will take on Valley in a four-day match at Peter Burge Oval, starting on March 25.
Read more local sport news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.