Kids will be hopping around the Redlands for the upcoming Easter holidays as the Council plans activities to keep kids entertained in April.
Activities over two weeks for all ages will be held at the Redlands IndigiScapes Centre Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC), Redland Art Gallery and Redland City Council Libraries.
Redland City Mayor said most of the activities would be free or low-cost.
"IndigiScapes has a packed program, which starts with the Eco Markets on 1 April, the first day of the holidays, where there will be outdoor play, weed weaving baskets and nests, kids yoga, messy play, Easter nature craft, face painting and music," she said.
"Other school holiday activities include nature play, STEM motion and trajectory play, kids yoga, weaving dream catchers, native wildlife education, or pack a picnic and explore the Discovery Centre, adventure playground, native botanic gardens and bush walking tracks at IndigiScapes."
Cr Williams said there were also activities to keep kids active at RPAC.
"The world's most popular children's entertainment group, The Wiggles, are bringing their all singing, all dancing show to RPAC with beloved characters including Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus," she said.
"RPAC is also hosting the regular Flipside Circus school holiday workshops, with sessions for children from ages four to 16."
She said there would also be craft activities for kids to get creative across the mainland libraries and the Redland Art Gallery.
"The art gallery is holding workshops on jewellery making with native seeds and beads to complement the current exhibition Piinpi: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion," Cr Williams said.
"Library activities include creating Easter-themed sand art or a wreath, making a butterfly sun catcher or origami dragon puppet, or joining Bluey-inspired craft and activities.
"There is also an opportunity to learn simple coding and join a Lego building challenge.
"For some quiet time during the holidays, why not check out the great selection of books, movies, games and magazines in your local library."
For more information on these events and other activities during the school holidays, visit Council's School holiday activities webpage or the RPAC website.
