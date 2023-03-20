Hazard reduction burns on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) could bring smoke to local streets over two weeks.
Redland City Council's Parks and Conservation crews will conduct multiple hazard burns in sections of bushland within Tramican Street Conservation Area between Monday, March 20 and Friday, March 31, if weather permits.
The location of the burn is 143-151 East Coast Road, Point Lookout (Mulumba).
The burn will reduce the volume of forest litter fuel to assist hazard reducts.
This reduces the fire danger and provides conditions for native regeneration.
Roads will stay open but smoke hazard signs will be erected on some local streets.
The Council recognises the burns may inconvenience some residents but it will attempt to limit smoke hazards.
For more information about Council's planned burn program, visit redland.qld.gov.au/PlannedBurns
