Hazard reduction burns could bring some smoke on Straddie

March 20 2023 - 4:00pm
The location of the burn area is 143-151 East Coast Road at Point Lookout/Mulumba. Picture supplied

Hazard reduction burns on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) could bring smoke to local streets over two weeks.

