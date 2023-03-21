Supermarket giant Coles has announced it will axe its Capalaba Central Shopping Centre grocery store in April.
The store's final trading day is set down for April 30, after the Easter long weekend and Anzac Day public holiday.
A Coles spokeswoman said the closure was linked to an assessment of the company's store network, but did not elaborate on the exact circumstances.
It leaves Cleveland, Victoria Point and Capalaba Park as the last remaining full-scale Coles stores in Redlands.
"We are working closely with our team members during this transition period, including offering redeployment opportunities at other stores in our network," a Coles spokeswoman said.
"Customers of our Capalaba Central store will find the same great value and quality they expect from Coles at our nearby stores just down the road at Capalaba Park and Cleveland."
The closure comes after Coles announced a $1.048b net profit in the 2021/22 financial year, up 4.3 per cent from the year before.
A Coles spokeswoman said it would keep Redlands residents informed about when it planned to open a new store in the area.
"Coles is constantly evaluating our store network to ensure we are delivering the best shopping experience for our customers," the spokeswoman said.
"As part of that process, the Coles supermarket at Capalaba Central will close permanently at 6pm on the 30th of April."
The Queensland branch of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association has been contacted for comment.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
