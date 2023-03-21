Redland City Bulletin
Coles to close store at Capalaba Central Shopping Centre on April 30

By Jordan Crick
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
The Coles supermarket at Capalaba Central Shopping Centre will close in April. Picture from Google Maps

Supermarket giant Coles has announced it will axe its Capalaba Central Shopping Centre grocery store in April.

