Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police charge 20-year-old after Gold Coast man allegedly kidnapped

JC
By Jordan Crick
March 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 20-year-old has been charged after the alleged kidnapping of a Gold Coast man.

A 20-year-old has been charged after a man was allegedly kidnapped from the Gold Coast, threatened with a firearm while tied to a chair and then dropped off at Burbank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.