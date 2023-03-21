A 20-year-old has been charged after a man was allegedly kidnapped from the Gold Coast, threatened with a firearm while tied to a chair and then dropped off at Burbank.
Police have charged the 20-year-old man with a series of offences relating to the incident, including kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, extortion, armed robbery and sexual assault.
Investigations suggest five people wearing balaclavas approached two men near a Southport apartment complex about 8.20pm on Wednesday, January 18.
Police say one person armed with a baseball bat assaulted a 22-year-old Southport man while some other members of the group assaulted a 24-year-old South Australian man.
The pair were allegedly set upon as they walked towards the 24-year-old's parked 2020 Mercedes Benz C63 sedan.
Police allege the group attempted to force the South Australian man into his own Mercedes and then another vehicle, but he managed to escape.
The 22-year-old was forced into the back seat of the Mercedes before the group fled in that car and a Nissan Maxima, which police allege they drove to the scene.
Witnesses notified police and the 24-year-old was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with facial injuries.
The 22-year-old was driven a short distance and transferred to another vehicle before being taken to a secondary address.
Police say the group abandoned both the Mercedes and Nissan Maxima along the way.
It will be alleged that the Southport man was tied to a chair, assaulted and threatened with a firearm at the address.
Police say he was then dropped off at a Burbank location before the group fled the scene.
The 22-year-old used a rideshare service to travel back to the Gold Coast where officers found him with injuries to his face and wrists.
Detectives executed a search warrant at a Darra property on Friday, March 17 and arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to the incident.
He was due to face Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 21.
Police say investigations are ongoing.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
