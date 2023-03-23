Seqwater is inviting job-seekers to apply for a range of full-time and entry-level traineeship opportunities in the water industry.
A total of 15 positions are currently available across the region, including in the Redlands, Gold Coast and Scenic Rim.
Water Minister Glenn Butcher said the Seqwater Next Generation program was a gateway to a rewarding career in the industry.
"The traineeship program provides structured support and training opportunities for water industry-specific qualifications, with no former experience required, just an eagerness to learn, a commitment to put safety first and to work together to deliver vital services for the south-east Queensland community," he said.
"The Queensland government is all about creating good, solid Queensland jobs and this opportunity is the perfect stepping stone."
Seqwater senior dam operator Shannon McNamara started her career five years ago in the traineeship program.
She was the first female dam operator in south-east Queensland after making a change from her career in retail.
"The best thing about this traineeship is it's on-the-job training," Ms McNamara said.
"This sort of learning was perfect for me and I was able to fit it in around my family life."
Water treatment plant operator Luke Ellis joined the traineeship program in 2015 and is now a mentor and teacher for the next generation.
"This is a job for life providing an essential service," he said.
"It doesn't matter where you come from if you have the right attitude and are passionate about the job."
Seqwater people, culture and safety general manager Melissa Williams encouraged applicants to apply before the April 2 deadline.
"We do good work, with great people, in beautiful places and we're excited to welcome and nurture the next generation of water industry professionals," she said.
To apply, visit seqwater.com.au/careers.
