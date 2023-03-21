Redland City Bulletin
Country music goes blue

By Linda Muller
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:35pm, first published 10:26pm
Chrissy and Chuck Eustace ready for the Blues Wagon gig at the Redland Modern Country Music Club on April 1

Redlands Modern Country Music Club is presenting Chuck's Blues Wagon as guest artists for the social from 5pm on April 1 at at the club house in Pinklands Recreational Reserve.

