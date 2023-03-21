Redlands Modern Country Music Club is presenting Chuck's Blues Wagon as guest artists for the social from 5pm on April 1 at at the club house in Pinklands Recreational Reserve.
Chuck Eustace sets that 'get down delta groove' on resonator and acoustic guitars, while Missy Chrissy plays up a bluesy storm on piano and harmonica.
The local couple's long standing love of all things blues, roots and rhythm and blues sees them performing as this duo, offering a unique blend of well known songs and originals in these styles.
This style of music filtering into country and gospel and swing and pop has become part of a musical culture and most people can recall their favourite songs.
Meals are available from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and the bar is open from 5:30pm to 10pm. Entry is $5 with free tea and coffee, a country style supper and a chance to win a door prize. Enquiries to Debbie on 0415 870 225.
"Our club has been operating in the Redlands for almost 49 years and throughout that time the local newspaper, most recently as the Redland City Bulletin, has been supportive and helpful. We are saddened to hear of its imminent closure and extend our heartfelt thanks for the years of support not just for our not for profit community organisation but for all others as well. You will be missed," Debra Brand said.
