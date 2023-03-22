Redland City Bulletin
Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell says adopting electronic petitions a 'no-brainer'

By Jordan Crick
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell with a Redland City Council paper petition. Picture supplied

Redlands mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell has pledged to introduce electronic petitions like those used in Brisbane and Logan if elected to the city's top job next year.

