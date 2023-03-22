Redlands mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell has pledged to introduce electronic petitions like those used in Brisbane and Logan if elected to the city's top job next year.
Ms Mitchell, who announced her candidacy in January, said adopting online petitions was a "no-brainer" and Redland City Council must "move with the times" for its residents.
"In my conversations, many locals have raised concerns about not having quick and accessible methods of consultation with their elected representatives," she said.
"I'm committed to leading a transparent council with efficient and modern processes, so the introduction of e-petitions is a no-brainer.
"It's a relatively modest and low-cost change that can deliver great benefits for locals."
Redland City Council said it was looking into the use of electronic petitions.
Petitioners are currently required to post a completed paper form to council's PO box or submit it at one of its customer service centres.
"Redland City Council accepts petitions from members of the community on matters that come under its jurisdiction," a council spokeswoman said.
"Information on how to submit a petition is available on council's website."
Ms Mitchell said paper petitions were impractical, particularly for residents living in more remote areas of the city like the bay islands, Sheldon or Mount Cotton.
She said council should recognise that not every resident lived near a customer service centre.
"I don't understand the present administration's reluctance to adopt a system that would make it easier for residents to be involved," Ms Mitchell said.
"Does the administration support more transparency in council?
"The e-petition system works well for those jurisdictions and I'm sure it would be well received here in Redlands."
The Bulletin revealed in January that Ms Mitchell would stand against long-serving mayor Karen Williams at the 2024 election.
Macleay Island resident and whipmaker Gayle Nemeth has also announced her tilt at the city's top job.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
