A Cleveland supermarket will go under the hammer this month, with an opportunity for investors to become part of one of Australia's best independent grocery stores.
The Cleveland IGA on Bloomfield Street was named last year's IGA National Store of the Year and IGA National Delicatessen and Bakery of the Year.
Retail leaders Tyrone and Leanne Jones have 25 years of experience in supermarkets and operate eight IGAs across Queensland as the Jones and Co Grocer Group.
LJ Hooker Commercial Brisbane's Manoli Nicolas and Tasmin Colquhoun are managing an auction campaign for Friday, March 31.
Mr Nicolas said suburban retail assets had become popular with customers post-COVID.
"Consumers are spending more time closer to home after COVID, increasing patronage amongst quality suburban retail assets and attracting the interest of investors in the process," he said.
"The IGA on Bloomfield has set the standard for neighbourhood retail. It attracts food lovers from across the bayside for their fine produce.
"Having such a successful tenant on a very long lease has proven to be very attractive to investors during the campaign."
The store had a $2.4 million refurbishment, completed in 2020, and generates more than $412,000 GST in net rental income annually.
It offers the standard Fast-moving consumer goods staples, as well as premium butchery, bakery, 300-line fromagerie, groceries and a fresh sushi station.
Ms Colquhoun said the current lease ran until 2035, with two further five-year options, and that it was a rare opportunity for potential investors.
"IGA on Bloomfield anchors the neighbourhood centre, supported by a liquor store, medical centre, gymnasium, Department of Main Road and other operators as well as a 125-space car park," she said.
"Rarely do investors have the chance to link-up with a retail tenant that's an innovator in their space. The IGA on Bloomfield is a multi-award winning store offering security for a savvy investor.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.