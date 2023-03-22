Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

New Cleveland schooling option to help disengaged students learn

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex with Shailer Park Campus Principal, Shane Blood graduated in 2022 from The BUSY Schools and is now pursuing a career in film and television. Picture supplied

An unconventional school to teach students who are disengaged or struggling in traditional classrooms will open in Cleveland in time for term 2, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.