An unconventional school to teach students who are disengaged or struggling in traditional classrooms will open in Cleveland in time for term 2, 2023.
The BUSY School has already supported hundreds of young people to complete their schooling, find career paths or undertake tertiary education.
The Cleveland campus will be the seventh facility of its kind in Queensland, with all costs covered for students.
It comes after consultation with the Redlands community in early 2021 on youth disengagement needs in the area.
The Special Assistance schools have smaller class sizes and are a highly supportive environment as an alternative school option for students in year 11 and 12 who may be disengaged from mainstream education.
The BUSY Schools educational program combines academics, vocational training and personal and professional development to support educational and employment outcomes for students.
Shailer Park The BUSY School graduate Alex became disengaged at mainstream school after mental health issues and bullying.
His mother, Emily, said she noticed a difference in her son when he first attended the unconventional option.
"Since being at The BUSY Schools, I've noticed a general improvement in Alex's attitude, health and wellbeing, and his positively about the future," she said.
Her son went on to graduate with straight A's and enrolled in JMC Academy to study a Diplima in Film and Television.
The BUSY Schools CEO Lee Aitken said they expected a large interest in year 11 enrolments for the Cleveland campus.
"We are excited to open our seventh campus in Cleveland this year, to enable us to support more young people to reengage with their education, complete high school and make meaningful progress in their careers," he said.
"We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to collaborate closely with the local community for their needs, and ultimately provide support for the young people of Redland City."
The BUSY Schools new Cleveland campus will be located at 32 Enterprise Street, Cleveland Qld 4163.
To enquire, contact 1300 176 451 or email cleveland@busyschools.com.au or visit The BUSY School website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.