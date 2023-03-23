Redland City Bulletin
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Redland sporting hall of fame initiative boosted by donation

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Peter Mitchell, Rebecca Young, Pat Carroll, Julie Talty and Rabieh Krayem launched the Redlands Coast Hall of Fame and Sports Awards. Picture by Emily Lowe

A generous donation has kicked off an initiative to honour sporting legends born and bred in the Redlands as the search for a committee of sporting greats and club representatives begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.