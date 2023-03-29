Mount Cotton
Sirromet Winery will host an Easter Sunday long lunch at Lurleen's with a four course shared menu and a specially curated wine list including rare wine selections from the private cellar. Visit sirromet.com to book or call 07 3206 2999
Cleveland
U3A's 'Life Matters' group will hear from Artie Rentoul on 'American Civil War and how Australia was Involved' at the Donald Simpson Centre, April 3 from 9am-10.30am.
Wynnum
Wynnum Manly Juniors Rugby League Club will host a fundraising night for the Kapea Family in a tough cancer battle. With DJ, raffles, drinks and food on Saturday, April 1, 6pm-12am.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts a range of activities every day. Centre membership is $22 a year and $5 per class.
Capalaba
The Lions Club of Capalaba will hold a Wine Pairing Event hosted by wine connoisseur Dr Daniel Browne on April 22 from 4pm-6pm at The Underhill Centre. Tickets are $38pp, funds go to Zoe's Angels. Book at https://www.trybooking.com/CGSXK
Capalaba
The Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network meets at 10am at My Horizons Meeting Room at 1-15 Runnymede Road on the first Saturday of the month. Help reduce, if not eliminate suicide.
