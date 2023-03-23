Redland City Bulletin
TAFE students get prepared for tech futures in industries

March 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Kyle Pannan at TAFE Queensland honing his automation skills. Picture supplied

A new TAFE Queensland program will skill workers and propel local business as inter-connected technology rapidly increases rollouts in a range of industries.

