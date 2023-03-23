A new TAFE Queensland program will skill workers and propel local business as inter-connected technology rapidly increases rollouts in a range of industries.
The Industry 4.0 program forms part of the Queensland Future Skills Partnership, a three-way partnership between BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), TAFE Queensland and CQUniversity.
TAFE Queensland CEO Mary Campbell said the porgram provided year 10 and 11 students with an 18 month course to complete a Certificate II in Autonomous Technologies and give them a leg up in their careers.
"A certificate II level qualification will give the students a good taste of what kind of work goes into autonomous technologies, and with the backing of BMA we have a major employer demonstrating their interest in developing this pathway," she said.
"Understanding the key concepts and gaining some familiarity of how equipment and software can make a complicated task easier or keep workers safe will help to attract young people to pursue careers in this field," she said.
Participant Kyle Pannan said the course would equip him with skills to prepare him for the workforce in the future as he finishes his studies at Alexandra Hills Senior College.
"This course will give us the critical thinking skills to think like a computer and fit in with an increasingly technological world," he said.
The Queensland Future Skills Partnership began in four Central Queensland high schools from Semester 2, 2020 and expanded with wider intakes in Brisbane, Bundaberg, Mackay, Rockhampton, and Gladstone which was facilitated through the QFS Partnership and Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy.
For more information visit tafeqld.edu.au or call 1300 308 233.
