Redland business owner Rebecca Young has thrown her hat in the ring to run at the 2024 state election as the LNP candidate for the seat of Redlands.
She says a change of government is necessary to support the city of Redlands.
The business owner stepped down from her position as president of the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce in 2022 to pursue a political career.
She met with Queensland Liberal party leader David Crisafulli on Saturday to announce her pre-selection.
Ms Young will run as an LNP candidate for the marginal seat of Redlands held by Labor MP Kim Richards since 2017.
Mr Crisafulli said Ms Young was a "once in a generation candidate."
"I first saw Rebecca in action as president of the Chamber... she spoke with incredible passion for her region and I remember thinking to myself 'this person would make an amazing member of parliament'," he said.
"You're not going to see a candidate who stands behind the leader like a nodding donkey, I want someone who fights for the area and is a strong voice.
"I think there is an acceptance here that the area is drifting behind here particularly with infrastructure, health and crimes."
Ms Young said she had not considered a political career until she took on volunteer roles in the business community.
"I have been volunteering on different levels for the last eight years since I've had my business in the city," she said.
"That has grown in my passion to want to get into politics and to be the voice Redlands needs in the government."
Ms Young said Ms Richards would be a "tough" opponent but that she was in with a good chance.
"The fact is that government needs to change and I will be working hard to win the seat. I think it's definitely winnable," she said.
"We need a government that cares about Redlands and I've seen Labor MPs work really hard in the Redlands, but the government does not support them.
"We need our fair share of infrastructure in and out of the south of the Redlands and a hospital that has beds to support the population and the growth of the city."
"We need a government that will treat our island community as a regional part of Queensland, so they get their funding on the island and the health care facilities that they need."
Ms Young has lived in Victoria Point since she was and said she was raising her family and growing businesses in the Redlands.
"I have a great passion to see our city succeed and be the best city that it possibly can be," she said.
"I'm a resident in my electorate and a business owner in my electorate, but I'm really looking forward to hitting the ground running door knocking and making myself very available to my community to hear what they want from our government in 2024 as well."
Ms Young said she believed she could help multiple levels of government work together and make progress in the Redlands.
"Another thing we need to address is our local government hasn't had the confidence to approve the level of dwellings that are needed for our population growth.
"There's been such an anti-development sentiment here in the Redlands because it's not supported by the required road infrastructure."
Ms Young said her priorities would be to improve the lack of infrastructure, health care, youth crime and policing in the Redlands and social issues on the islands.
The 2024 Queensland state election is expected to be held in October.
