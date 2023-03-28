Property details:
Cleveland
Just minutes from the water's edge and central to everything, these beautiful townhouses nearing the final stages of construction are sure to be snapped up quickly.
These houses are large and luxurious, and spread over three levels. They're positively palatial for a family, professional couple, or savvy investor.
This is also a lucrative opportunity to secure a brand new build in Cleveland's highly sought-after Park View Central complex.
Anyone with an eye for architectural design can tell that these townhouses are something special and you can choose from a variety of appealing layouts.
Their modern form and unique blend of materials make each one a real visual treat.
Huge windows and a private balcony allow you to breathe fresh air and access energising, natural light from your home.
Multiple living areas are contained within, ensuring a range of atmospheres designed to inspire and accommodate every mood.
The possibilities for entertaining are abundant, both indoors and out.
A private courtyard or balcony would be ideal for hosting loved ones during a relaxing cocktail hour.
Local amenities are close by, inviting a pleasant stroll to heart of Cleveland and Raby Bay Harbour.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
