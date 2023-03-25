Readers lament loss of Redlands' Bulletin

Craig, you've been a brilliant Editor for our local paper. In a relatively short time, you transformed the way our community shared and received the news of the Redlands.
The most significant impact has been how you empowered people to use their voices and share their opinions. We learned so much more by hearing diverse views and perspectives.
I want to publicly thank you for the space you gave me in my opinion columns during 2022 and for the support you gave in raising issues that, frankly, our community just weren't ready to talk about - issues for women, raising awareness of liveability issues for people with disability, and of course, community leadership to name a few.
I want to thank the journalists Emily, Jordi and Linda for their enthusiasm and commitment and all of the staff at Redland City Bulletin. End of an era.
Cindy Corrie
To the Editor, Craig Thomson and Journalists, thank you. We are devastated, but after reading the logistics, it seems it is no longer viable, especially after an 80 per cent increase in costs. But, as Craig mentioned, it is a community paper for the locals, also holding governments accountable, and local interest stories, good and not so good.
We do have concerns with Public Notices, how they will filter into the community, also with the Local Government Elections looming, which will be a crucial time for new and existing candidates to get their policies out in the public domain.
There are many that are not on social media and rely on the local newspaper.
We would like to personally thank the Redland City Bulletin for putting our story out there since 2014 when we were delivered a gross injustice that is still ongoing and continues to be controversial due to internal bureaucracy and lack of positive actions and improvements.
I wish you all the very best in your future endeavours.
Maria and Martin Sealy
I cannot tell you how very sad I am to know that the Bulletin is closing. I am saddened for our community, and I am saddened for you, Craig, and all your loyal staff.
I know the end is only days away, but honestly, I can't believe it is happening. How can we be a community without a local paper?
There is a saying - "what happens in the dark will find the light of day", - and in our case, the light was the Redland City Bulletin.
Without our local paper, there will be only silence and darkness. It takes my breath away to think about it.
I hope you know how much we appreciate having you at the helm. It was a gift, really.
We were grateful for your commitment to balanced reporting and for your willingness to publish community perspectives. Your insightful editorials made us smile. Frank and fearless, as they should be.
Many in the community would help if we could. If there is a way to keep the free press alive and well in the Redlands, if only online, please let us know.
I hope that should you wish to remain here in the Redlands you will be able to stay. I know you have only just come home.
Sincere thanks, Craig, for a job well done. In whatever lies ahead for you, I wish you happiness and success.
All the very best.
Lavinia Wood.
We regret the end of a newspaper that has provided us with so much value for many years. But is it too late for a reprieve? We would happily pay for a copy each week.
Joy and Brian Beecham.
I am deeply saddened to hear that the Redland City Bulletin will be closing soon. Your staff and yourself have done a tremendous job in keeping Redlanders informed on local sport, council initiatives and community activities.
The Redland Bulletin has always been my go-to place to find out what's happening, gauge local support for events, review housing price changes, and find local trades.
Where will we go now to find out about progress on essential issues like Toondah Harbour and the Birkdale Community Precinct - (can't we come up with a better name than this)?
How will we keep tabs on local councillors and prevent their excesses if we aren't aware of them?
The loss of your newspaper is the most significant blow to our community this century. I wish it were not so.
All the best for the future.
Brad Wills.
Sad news indeed (Redland City Bulletin March 15) that the Redland City Bulletin will close on April 3, bringing to an end 38 years of excellent service to the Redlands.
Every week readers have been able to follow current local news, historical articles, human interest stories, letters to the editor, meetings, opinion pieces, and social events, to mention but seven.
In addition to these, numerous photos, both current and of historical interest, have attracted much interest from avid readers.
Over the 38 years of its existence, the RCB has proven invaluable in the compilation of archives in many groups and organisations. The Redland Museum is but one of these.
Yes, the loss of this weekly publication is horrible news for the folk of the Redlands and areas beyond, too.
Our community will sadly miss it.
Its various editors, journalists and photographers have been a delight to work with and are to be congratulated on a superb effort, which is greatly appreciated by a multitude of readers. So as we bid you adieu, thank you!
Sandra Davis.
I was sorry to hear that the Bulletin is to cease publication. It and its predecessors have been a weekly read for many years.
Kevin Eustace.
Hi, it's hard to imagine no local papers in the Redlands. In 2015 Willard's Farm would have been wiped out by a Gold Coast developer for small boring house blocks if it wasn't for swift action by a couple of Council members (excluding the mayor) with support from the RCB journalists.
An online-only edition would not have the tactile impact of a hard copy. Perhaps anyone under 40 couldn't care less but believe me. We will all be poorer as a community with the loss of the printed paper. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, tic tok and other numerous platforms can be divisive, destructive and reactive.
Balanced local journalism carries knowledge and foresight. This is what our community needs now more than ever. To lose the paper printed journalism articles is something we all will be lesser for. My best wishes to the hard-working print team and the devoted journalists at the Redland City Bulletin. John Hayes and family.
