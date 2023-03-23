Redlands Raptors Beach Handball players are performing at the tops of their games after national championships where teams played against the best in Australia.
The Club sent a men's team and a mixed team to the Australian Open Beach Handball Club Championships 2023, where the men claimed fifth in their competition and the mixed team placed sixth.
Player Nick Thompson said it was an exciting tournament with plenty of highlights and tight competitions.
"This was the first time we took a full complement, so 10 players for each team, and across the two teams we had six new players, which was quite a large number to take to the nationals," he said.
"We beat both silver medalists for the men's and the mixed competitions during the round robins.
"The men had a pretty exciting comeback win to beat last year's silver medalist, Sydney Uni, in the fifth place playoff match at the end after they beat us in the rounds and we came back to to beat them the next day in that playoff match.
"The mixed team finished sixth overall which was a little bit disappointing. We were on track to be on the podium again, but just couldn't quite couldn't quite hold on on the last day.
"Overall it was quite a tough, close comp with the top six teams all taking wins of each other. It was anyone's game until until right at the end."
The club, founded more than 10 years ago, regularly competes in the annual Australian Open Beach Handball Club Championships.
Thompson said they had only continued to improve over the years.
"We used to think of ourselves as the underdogs but we've been together for a while, we keep coming back, and over the last couple of years we've probably dropped that feeling," he said.
"We beat silver medalists and it's a sport that we can keep improving and that's what keeps it interesting and fun.
"Since our first national appearance in 2012 we've had 50 different people represent Raptors."
Thompson said the team was boosted by new and returning Redlands Raptors players.
"We had two brand new players in our defensive lineup and this year's defensive effort was probably one of our best," he said.
"Our men's goalie, Koyo Shibatta, was awarded the goalie MVP for the men's division. He's a japanese friend who joined us this year.
"He joined us with another Japanese friend, Tatuya Yamamoto, because they didn't have enough numbers to make a full Japanese team."
Thompson said he and fellow players, brothers Cade and Tanner Elliott, were selected for the the Australian Men's Beach Handball squad to trial to play at the Oceania Beach Handball Championships in Coolengatta in April.
Redlands Raptors twins Annabel and Abby Mills were also were also selected for the Australian squad.
Thompson said he hoped to continue to play the sport for years to come.
"It's very exciting and different to a lot of other sports and it's the only one I still compete in these days," he said.
"I think it connects people from all walks of life because it's so unique and we're always interested in having new people join the team."
To find our more information, visit the Redlands Raptors Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RedlandsBeachHandball
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
