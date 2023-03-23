Redland City Bulletin
Redlands Raptors make their mark at National club championships

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
March 24 2023 - 8:00am
Redlands Raptors Mixed Team at the Australian Open Beach Handball Club Championships 2023. Picture supplied

Redlands Raptors Beach Handball players are performing at the tops of their games after national championships where teams played against the best in Australia.

